TUESDAY, FEB. 25
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
6:30 p.m. — “Resume Writing & Interviews," a presentation by career coach and human resources professional Krystal Yates, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
Noon — Denton City Council meets for a work session at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
EVENTS
6:30 a.m.— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Pajama Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
7 p.m. — “Introducing the Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie: An Urban North Central Texas Tallgrass Prairie Reconstruction as an Educational Tool," a presentation by Jaime Baxter-Slye, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. The Pollinative Prairie is a 4-acre prairie reconstruction on the UNT campus. Since 2016, the mission of the project has been to increase native plant and animal biodiversity on an urban university campus, while providing an outdoor educational experience and volunteer opportunities. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
ONGOING
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
