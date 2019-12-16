TUESDAY, DEC. 17
EVENTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at noon. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Argyle Lions Club meets at noon on the first Tuesday of the month and 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Visit www.argylelionsclub.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Denton Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month, with social gathering at 6 p.m. and an educational program at 7 p.m., at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonquiltguild.org.
North Texas Aeromodelers RC Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Visit www.northtexasaeromodelers.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Brand From Scratch," led by Simon Trask, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Learn how to develop your brand, including building one from scratch or strengthening the one you have. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
12:30 p.m. — After-School Cinema for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.