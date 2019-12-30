TUESDAY, DEC. 31
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Noon Year's Eve at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Ring in the New Year with with games, art projects, balloons and refreshments for all ages.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
EVENTS
2 p.m. — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Start the new year with a ranger-led hike on the 2.2-mile Randy Bell Scenic Trail, and learn about the native flora and fauna of North Texas. Meet at the Hawthorne Campground parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
IN THE AREA
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway Two-mile drive-through attraction with nearly 3 million LED lights at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth. Head to Santa's Village to get your photo taken. Open daily through Jan. 5: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. $30 per car or truck. Benefiting local charities. Visit giftoflightstexas.com.
Christmas at the Beach at Little Elm Park at 701 W. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. Tour Santa Land elf houses and other decorations through Dec. 31. Free. Visit littleelm.org/1084/Christmas-at-the-Beach.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
GARDENING
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
KID STUFF
10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 3 — Toddler Dance, led by dance educator Lily Sloan, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Kids ages 1-3 and their caregivers will explore rhythm, songs, movement games, gross motor learning and creative play. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
6:45 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
