TUESDAY, DEC. 10
EVENTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Area Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. New members are welcome. Contact Bob Tickner at 940-535-4606 or rktickner@gmail.com.
Denton County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton County Elections Building, 701 Kimberly Drive. Free. Visit dentonbees.com or contact Corey Claytor at 940-391-6708 or corey.claytor@dentonbees.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The First African Violet Society of Denton meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Samaritan Village–Lake Forest, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the main building. Call 940-368-8915.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — Teen Writers Group for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
