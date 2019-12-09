Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.