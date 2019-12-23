TUESDAY, DEC. 24
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
