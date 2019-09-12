THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop, Session 2, at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Free series of six weekly workshops through Oct. 17. For people and their loved ones dealing with chronic health concerns such as: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, chronic depression, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV/AIDS and more. Must attend Session 1 or Session 2 to participate in any of the other four sessions. Visit www.nctcog.org/aging-services/older-adults/health-classes.
3:30 p.m. — “Oceans of Orcas" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about orca whales. Best for ages 5-9.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — “Comanche History and Traditions," presented by Lance Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker, in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-349-2850 or visit www.dentoncounty.com/chos.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — “Local Resources for Long Distance Research," presented by Laura Douglas and Eric Kaszynski, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Part of the Denton County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting. Free, and visitors are welcome. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
3 to 6 p.m. — Truck Time Literacy Night at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Meet Kathy Beebe, author of Thunder Trucks, attend a truck-themed Story Time, make crafts and explore real trucks in the library parking lot. For ages 8 and younger. Free.
