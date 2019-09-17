TODAY
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Air and Energy" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about air quality through interactive activities, and learn from Denton's conservation coordinator about how to conserve energy. For kids of all ages. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 8 p.m. — Celebration on the Square featuring the Beard for a Cause pageant, in conjunction with North Texas Giving Day, in downtown Denton. Learn about services or volunteering with nearly 70 local nonprofits. Family-friendly event also includes music, activities and the beard pageant. For more information, visit celebrationonthesquare.com. To sign up for the beard pageant, visit http://bit.ly/30bj7dF.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Trio du Sang at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
CLUB MEETINGS
Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422.
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. For anyone affected by depression or bipolar disorder, including family members, friends and caregivers. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Hunter Zmolik of Four Seasons Nursery will present "Fall Plantings." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
6 to 8 p.m. — Air Quality 101 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basic atmospheric science of air quality, including major pollutants and how they react in our atmosphere. Presented by James Douglas, the city's conservation coordinator. Free. Register at www.sustainabledenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
8:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
