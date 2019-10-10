THURSDAY, OCT. 10
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents Fingerprints in a free concert on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org.
6:30 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Crafted at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Egan Street Designs will teach you how to create a plush monster, and Armadillo Ale Works serves craft beer. Free. Visit dentonarts.com.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Frank Heidlberger and Friends, and the Texas Center for Performing Arts Health Ensemble at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422.
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 2229 N. Carroll Blvd. Free. Contact Christina Jones at 682-936-6453 or christina.jones@accoladehospice.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton County African American Cancer Support Group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Call Catherine Bell at 940-382-9360.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. For anyone affected by depression or bipolar disorder, including family members, friends and caregivers. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
6 to 8 p.m. — Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. Carnival games, candy, bounce house, $1 rock climbing, costume contest and a hay ride. After the Halloween Harvest, watch the original Ghostbusters in the park. Register for the costume contest at 7 p.m. at the door. Free admission. Call 940-349-7275.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.