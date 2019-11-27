THURSDAY, NOV. 28
EVENTS
8:30 a.m. — Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and 1K Kids’ Gobble Wobble starting at 322 E. McKinney St. Presented by the Denton Area Running Club. Registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day. 1K starts at 8:30 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m. Bring canned good donations for the Denton Community Food Center to receive a raffle ticket for a gift basket. Bring dog food donations for the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center. 5K registration is $35; $20 for ages 13 and younger. 1K registration is $10 for shirt; free without a shirt. Visit www.dentonarearunningclub.org.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Village Church Denton’s Thanksgiving Community Banquet at Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St. Free Thanksgiving meal for all. To register to volunteer, visit thevillagedenton.church/event/thanksgiving.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Mr. Chopsticks’ Thanksgiving food for the needy at 1633 Scripture St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
EVENTS
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — SCRAP Denton's "Buy Nothing, Craft Everything" at 420 S. Bell Ave. Spend a day crafting and make gift tags, wreaths, fabric portraits and felt ornaments. For all ages. $5, or whatever attendees can afford. www.scrapdenton.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Market's Holiday Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday shopping with extended hours for the market's last date of the season. With holiday music, including Vocal Magic from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa Claus on site for photos, a scavenger hunt and activities.
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch movie: The Last Man on Earth at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. In this 1964 movie, Vincent Price is a scientist who must survive on an Earth inhabited by vampires. Not rated, 86 minutes. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
