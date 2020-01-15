THURSDAY, JAN. 16
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
2 to 4 p.m. — Alzheimer's Association presents "Dementia Live 2020" at at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. In this come-and-go program, experience what a person with dementia experiences, including unfocused sight, difficulty performing tasks and the inability to hear correctly. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Gingerbread Fair for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Explore the history of gingerbread, read about the Gingerbread Boy and make crafts. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 to 8 p.m. — Book Lovers Repair Workshop, a monthly meetup, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For people who either have a book that needs minor repairs or who want to learn how to do basic repairs. Free; all supplies provided. Ages 14 and older. For questions about your book, contact Leslie Couture at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. For anyone affected by depression or bipolar disorder, including family members, friends and caregivers. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Spanish Story Time, led by native speaker Myra Ronquillo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Designed for speakers of all languages, ages 2-10. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Roberto Abbado, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. For tickets, call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.