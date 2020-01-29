THURSDAY, JAN. 30
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — What a Disaster: Earthquakes for ages 5-10 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn how earthquakes impact our world through books and hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 to 8 p.m. — “Top 100 Plants" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn how to create a lush, vibrant landscape with native and adapted plants. Presented by Agrilife Water University. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — “Citizen Science: The Impact on Our Communities by Plastics in Our Environment,” Science Education for New Civic Engagements and Responsibilities Center for Innovation Southwest Spring 2020 Symposium, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Zero-impact event includes educators, researchers and professionals discussing the environmental, economic and health-related impact of plastics in our environment. Free; registration is recommended at ncsce.wildapricot.org/event-3650442.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
3:45 to 5 p.m. — After-School Tabletop Gaming for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Alzheimer's Association Denton Community Forum at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. North Texas iHeartRadio personality Anna de Haro will moderate a discussion of dementia needs, concerns and resources within Denton County. Free. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://alz.org/dallasnetexas.
6:30 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Voices Across the Divide screening at 7 p.m., followed by discussion and video conference with director Alice Rothchild. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Light refreshments and child care available. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
