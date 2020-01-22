Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.