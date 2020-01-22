THURSDAY, JAN. 23
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “Before the Show Begins" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Directors Sharon Barnhill and Susan Carol Davis will feature the New York Times bestseller The Radium Girls by introducing the play These Shining Lives, with select scenes from TWU's upcoming February production. The book and play are based on the experiences of female employees of the Radium Dial Co. during the 1920s and 1930s. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
3:30 p.m. — “Weather Wonders" for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the factors that control weather through STEM activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 p.m. — Denton's State of the City at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. City staff present an engagement fair at 6 p.m. to help residents learn about city services, programs and events. At 7 p.m., Mayor Chris Watts gives a formal address about Denton's growth, development, improvements and goals. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. — Club Book Talk, the Denton Record-Chronicle's community book club, launches with a livestream discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens on DentonRC.com. Hosted by columnist Jean Greenlaw and Features Editor Lucinda Breeding.
6:30 p.m. — “Save Your Memories" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about digital conversion equipment and software in the library's Legacy Lab. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422.
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school.
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
