THURSDAY, FEB. 27
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
3:30 p.m. — “Birthday Bonanza" for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the history of birthdays and how traditions started.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
7 p.m. — “Introducing the Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie: An Urban North Central Texas Tallgrass Prairie Reconstruction as an Educational Tool," a presentation by Jaime Baxter-Slye, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. The Pollinative Prairie is a 4-acre prairie reconstruction on the UNT campus. Since 2016, the mission of the project has been to increase native plant and animal biodiversity on an urban university campus, while providing an outdoor educational experience and volunteer opportunities. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
CLUB MEETINGS
Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
2 to 3 p.m. — “Organize Your Totally Out of Control Time," a free presentation on time management led by Lorraine Brock, founder of Get Organized!, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
