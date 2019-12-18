THURSDAY, DEC. 19
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
12:30 to 2 p.m. — Winter Break Celebration for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Board games, hot cocoa and cookies in the Teen Room. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
4 to 6 p.m. — Wheeler House Coffee Break at 821 N. Elm St. Learn about what Grace Like Rain is doing with the downtown short-term shelter.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. For anyone affected by depression or bipolar disorder, including family members, friends and caregivers. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
