THURSDAY, DEC. 12
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos.
5:30 to 9 p.m. — Opening reception for “Cantos From the New Pantheon," an exhibit of work by Randall M. Good, at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit features works derived from Good's unique creation myth, the Shael Ovalis. Songwriter and cellist Lisa West will perform songs inspired by themes in Good's paintings, drawings and writings. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
EVENTS
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
