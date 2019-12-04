THURSDAY, DEC. 5
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-9. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422.
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 2229 N. Carroll Blvd. Free. Contact Christina Jones at 682-936-6453 or christina.jones@accoladehospice.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton County African American Cancer Support Group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Call Catherine Bell at 940-382-9360.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. For anyone affected by depression or bipolar disorder, including family members, friends and caregivers. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
EVENTS
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Perot Museum's TECH Truck for ages 6-11 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Engage in hands-on, maker-based science, engineering, technology, art and math experiences. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Square, 110 W. Hickory St. The annual event begins with the Denton Community Band and a Christmas carol sing-along, followed by performances, booths, a live nativity and the Denton Holiday Lighting Spectacular concert. Wassail Weekend begins at the lighting. Admission is free. www.dentonholidaylighting.com.
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Evening in Bethlehem at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. Event highlights the religious basis of the holiday. With a petting zoo, a live nativity scene, crafts, mission projects, a model train and live music. Boy Scout Troop 65 will make free hot dogs for the evening, until supplies run out. Free.
6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. — Streets of Bethlehem at First Baptist Church of Sanger, 708 S. Fifth St. Enter the gates of Bethlehem to experience the night Christ was born. Limit of 300 people per performance. Event is outdoors. No backpacks or pets (other than service animals). Free. Visit www.fbcsanger.com/streets-of-bethlehem.
7 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Roundup at Rancho De La Roca, 2459 W. Blackjack Road in Aubrey. Christmas carols around the campfire with Santa, sweets at the chuck wagon, and hot cocoa, apple cider and cobbler. Take a hayride to Bethlehem and see the Christmas story come to life under Christmas lights. Live nativity by First Rock Fellowship. Last hayride leaves at 8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 for ages 3-10. Photos with Santa cost $5. Pay at the gate. Call 940-365-7625 or visit www.peaceoftherock.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents A Tuna Christmas at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The classic Texas comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard observes the holiday ups and downs in Tuna, Texas. $25 adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for children. For tickets, visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
8 p.m. — All Star Xmas Concert by the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly Odysseus Chamber Orchestra) at McKinney Performing Arts Center, 111 N. Tennessee St. in McKinney. The Maylee Thomas Band returns to perform with the orchestra. With vocalist Candace Mahogany, Kereel on Celtic fiddle, Ben Katzen on cello, the William Foley Piano Trio and Tatiana Mayfield. $17-$22. www.mckinneyphilharmonic.org.
9 p.m. — A Brave Combo Christmas! at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St. $10. Ages 18 & up. Visit http://bit.ly/2M1MPOn.
9 p.m. — Her Sins Burlesque & Cabaret presents “Holiday at Hogwarts" at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Harry Potter-inspired burlesque, comedy, drag, singing and more. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
