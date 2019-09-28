SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
EVENTS
Today — Instant Film Society's PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
11 a.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fall Festival at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point. Food, fellowship and fun for the whole family, including plate lunches, music and performances under the big top, a classic car and tractor sale, loteria games and more. Bilingual Mass under the big top at 9:30 a.m. Visit stthomaspilotpoint.org/fall-festival.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “Program Tiny Computers: Intro to Microcontrollers" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to program the BBC micro:bit. Great for adults, kids and families interested in electronics and programming. Ages 10 and up. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “What Are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?", presented by Mark Stites, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
1 to 3 p.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Free Family Music Open House Party at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. For the homeschool community, ages 6-12. Songs, dances, music games and crafts, plus free 5-minute chair massages for adults. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic Painting for adults at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7:30 p.m. — Choralfest! in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With UNT's University Singers, Men's Chorus, Concert Choir, Women's Chorus and A Capella Choir. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Band and University Band in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Visiting Writers Series presents Laird Hunt in Room 333 at the University Union, 155 Union Circle. Hunt, a professor at Brown University and a former United Nations press officer, is the author of eight novels. Free. Visit english.unt.edu.
