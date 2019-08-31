SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
EVENTS
4 to 10 p.m. — Pawsitive Vibes, a dog-friendly event with live music benefiting the Denton Community Market, at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. With a dog costume contest and live music by LoveSick Mary, Texas Sky, Blue GrassFire, Grey Star Ghost and Ellen and Dean. $5 admission for people. Visit bit.ly/30SzlJy.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
Today is Labor Day.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 3
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6 to 8 p.m. — Corinth Police Department's "Civilian Response to Active Shooter" forum, in the training room at the Corinth Public Safety Complex, 3501 FM2181.
6:45 p.m. — “Historically Significant Stained Glass in Denton," a presentation by glass artist Christie A. Wood, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Wood will present artwork from the 1930s to today, including large-scale works and a new piece that will be dedicated on Sept. 15. Attendees will receive a map handout of Denton's stained glass "treasures." Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. $5; free for VAST members. Visit www.vastarts.org.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.