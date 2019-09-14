TODAY
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Town hall meeting with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, “The City Budget and Your Taxes: What’s In, What’s Out This Year," at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. With guest David Gaines, the city's finance director.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Constitution Day events all day at TWU in the Blagg-Huey Library. Featuring a historical reenactment of American suffragist Alice Paul at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., a panel discussion at 1 p.m. and screenings of Iron Jawed Angels at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. For full schedule, visit twu.edu/women-politics-public-policy/constitution-day.
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — Hispanic Heritage Kids' Crafts for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Fingerprint Science" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Today is Pajama Story Time — kids can wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal.
7 to 10 p.m. — SCRAP Denton Craft and Drink at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. With creative reuse crafting goodies and tools for guests to use. $5-$15 suggested donation. Register at scrapdenton.org.
