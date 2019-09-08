SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
EVENTS
3 to 9 p.m. — Denton Zine & Art Party 2019 at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St. Multimedia exhibition celebrating all things DIY zines, art and music in North Texas. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonzineartparty.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
EVENTS
Today — TWU's Community Music and Community Dance Center lessons start this week. Lessons for children, teens and adults. For more information and to register, visit twu.edu/music/community-music-center or communitydancecenter.org.
3 to 6 p.m. — UNT International Year of Indigenous Languages keynote event, presenting Daryl Baldwin and Healing Sacred Voices, in Room 333 at the UNT Union. Healing Sacred Voices and the UNT Native American Student Association will discuss the strength in dialects, historical trauma, boarding schools and language rediscovery. Baldwin will tell the story of Myaamia language revitalization. Free. Visit indigenouslanguages.unt.edu.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, begins rehearsals for the 2019-20 season at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Singers are needed. The chorus will begin working on music for the holiday concert on Dec. 14, which includes pop, traditional and classical pieces, Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT professor John Tait will present "Writing Short Stories for Publication." Tait will draw on his experiences as a short story writer, a literary journal editor and a fiction writing teacher to discuss today's changing publishing marketplace, as well as tools and practices to help short fiction writers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Job Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Dozens of job providers will attend, looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Resume assistance and printing and job fair tips will be available for job seekers. Visit denton-chamber.org/pages/dentonjobfair.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.