SUNDAY, NOV. 17
EVENTS
Noon to 5 p.m. — Holiday Open House at merchants in downtown Denton. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/holiday-open-house.
2 to 4 p.m. — Transgender Awareness Panel at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St., as part of National Transgender Awareness Week. Panel will be moderated by Amber Briggle, founding member of the Parents for Transgender Equality National Council. Panelists will include members of the Denton community as well as author Tracy James Jones. A reception and book signing will follow. Free and open to the public. Visit dentonuuf.org.
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, NOV. 18
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County SHEPreneur Crowdfund Live at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. DataReady DFW and Stoke's inaugural competition will award a crowdfunded cash prize to the top contestant. $12-$45. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
6:30 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
