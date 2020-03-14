Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
EVENTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Financial Planning," presented by Wallace Accounting & Advisory, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.