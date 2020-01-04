SUNDAY, JAN. 5
EVENTS
1 to 5 p.m. — Explorium is open today as part of the children's museum's special holiday hours. 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. $5. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton County Amateur Radio Association meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Denton County Emergency Services building, 9060 Teasley Lane.
Denton Rebekah Lodge 18 meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Denton Odd Fellows Lodge, 1415 Eden St. Call 940-390-3476, 951-303-7360 or 940-255-1584.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Homeschool students ages 9-14 can learn and practice their chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Conversation/Conversación de inglés at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org. (RUN DAY BEFORE WHENEVER POSSIBLE. 1/19)
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Advisory Teen Board, for ages 11-17, meets at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
