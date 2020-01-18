SUNDAY, JAN. 19
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
EVENTS
Today — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. — MLK Day Robot Rampage for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Interact with robots like Dash, Sphero and Cubelets, practice coding and build a talking junk-bot. $40; $35 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
12:30 to 3 p.m. — MLK Day Sewing Challenge for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Make a pillowcase, satchel and other small projects of your choice. $30; $25 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
IN THE AREA
6 p.m. — “One Human Family: A Better Vision for 2020 and Beyond," a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, in the auditorium at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Keynote address by retired Marine Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston, founder of ERASE Race (Eradicate Race and Strengthen Ethics), plus performances by school and community groups. Free. Visit www.mlkofnorthtexas.org or call 972-410-3682.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
4 p.m. — Sneaker keychains craft workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free.
4 to 5 p.m. — Winter Crafts for Kids ages 4-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Hot Air Balloon Challenge" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
9 p.m. — UNT Tuesday Night Jazz: L-5, Super 400 and 335 Guitar Ensembles at the Syndicate in the UNT Union, 1155 Union Circle. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon — Denton Black Film Festival: Spencer Williams: Remembrances of an Early Black Film Pioneer with short film "The Black Experience in Cinema, Part 1," at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free event with limited seating; RSVP at http://bit.ly/3ai2jrM. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival opening reception at UNT on the Square. Free event. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.