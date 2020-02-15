SUNDAY, FEB. 16
EVENTS
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:15 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," led by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "The Human Skeleton" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Ensemble in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. — Sign Language Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
2 p.m. — Book Buzz at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about good books to read and upcoming releases in all genres. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — Birding 101, a free class led by Texas Master Naturalist Scott Kiester, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Pajama Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
