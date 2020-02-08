SUNDAY, FEB. 9
EVENTS
2 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
6:30 p.m. — “Gospel Meets Jazz: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," featuring Cassandra Berry, Ed'laisha Smith, speaker Doris Willis and the Rev. Bobby Hicks and the Morse Street Baptist Choir, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Coordinated by Brad Leali. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
EVENTS
4 p.m. — Werewolf, a hair-raising party game for ages 11-17, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Wire Weaving 101: Heart Pendant, a jewelry-crafting class at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT professor Joanna Davis-McElligatt will present “Afrofuturism and the Black Speculative Arts," exploring two short stories by N.K. Jemisin, “Red Dirt Witch” and “The Effluent Engine." Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Mix & Meet: Stoke Mentors at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Get to know local entrepreneurs and experts in an evening of mentor speed dating. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Orchestra in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
