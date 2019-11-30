SUNDAY, DEC. 1
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
CLUB MEETINGS
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
EVENTS
6 to 7 p.m. — “The New Tree Ordinance: How It Works," a town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Learn Denton plans to preserve and even expand tree canopy under the new ordinance with guest speaker Richard Cannone, deputy director of development services, and Haywood Morgan, Denton’s urban forester.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
EVENTS
2 to 3 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for students ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn and practice chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — North Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Business Entities: How Do They Work and Do You Need One?" with Christopher B. Henry of Minor & Jester PC, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class for ages 18 and up at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Read to Rover at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Teen Advisory Board for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Help plan teen events and meet new people while earning volunteer hours. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, songs and puppets with Santa. Bring your camera to take photos. Best for ages 1-5. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
