SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
EVENTS
Today and Sunday — Instant Film Society's PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
9 a.m. to noon — National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to help replace the park's volleyball court, pick up litter along the shoreline and clear out bushes by the fishing pier. Bring water and work gloves. Volunteers will have their park entry fees waived for the day. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Pioneer Sing!" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
ASSISTANCE
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
EVENTS
Today — Instant Film Society's PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
11 a.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fall Festival at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point. Food, fellowship and fun for the whole family, including plate lunches, music and performances under the big top, a classic car and tractor sale, loteria games and more. Bilingual Mass under the big top at 9:30 a.m. Visit stthomaspilotpoint.org/fall-festival.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “Program Tiny Computers: Intro to Microcontrollers" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to program the BBC micro:bit. Great for adults, kids and families interested in electronics and programming. Ages 10 and up. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “What Are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?", presented by Mark Stites, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
1 to 3 p.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Free Family Music Open House Party at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. For the homeschool community, ages 6-12. Songs, dances, music games and crafts, plus free 5-minute chair massages for adults. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic Painting for adults at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7:30 p.m. — Choralfest! in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With UNT's University Singers, Men's Chorus, Concert Choir, Women's Chorus and A Capella Choir. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
