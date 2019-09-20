TODAY
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 to 11 a.m. — “Is My Child's Speech and Language Development on Track?" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn about milestones in communication development in children ages 1-5 from speech-language pathologist Melinda Rogers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Monarch Madness, Denton's first monarch butterfly festival, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about monarch butterflies and how to support them, and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Visit www.sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — “Introduction to Hispanic Heritage Genealogy Workshop" at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. The Denton County Office of History and Culture presents a free introductory workshop on Hispanic heritage genealogy. Presented by Jo Ann Cantú Valentin and Gloria Cantú with the Hispanic Organization for Genealogy and Research (HOGAR de Dallas). To sign up, email officeofhistoryandculture@dentoncounty.com or call 940-349-2850.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. — Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
3 to 4 p.m. — “The Golden Years of the American Musical," presented by Max Morley, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Audio-visual lecture features 10 musicals, their creators and stars and the music. Part of the OLLI at UNT Sneak Peek Series. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 to 6 p.m. — Denton 100 Club's UNT vs. UTSA Tailgate Party, benefiting police officers and their families, on the northeast side of Apogee Stadium. Includes pregame tailgate, game ticket, food and beverage, games, music by Brian "Beerman" Houser and a raffle ticket. $25 per person; $10 for additional raffle tickets. Visit denton100club.com/tailgate-party.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
2 to 4 p.m. — “How Protective Are Current Gas Well Setback Distances From Homes and Schools?", a talk by Zacariah Hildenbrand, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Hildenbrand is a member of the advisory board of the Collaborative Laboratories for Environmental Analysis and Remediation at the University of Texas at Arlington. Presented by the Denton Drilling Awareness Group.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
