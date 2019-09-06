TODAY
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
EVENTS
8 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Splish Splash Doggie Bash, a pool party for dogs benefiting the Denton Parks Foundation, at Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave. $15 for one person and one dog per session; $5 for one person. All dogs must have proof of current vaccinations and a liability waiver. Visit http://bit.ly/2P7nN3R.
10 a.m. — Monarch Madness at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and learn about monarch butterflies, and play a game to learn about monarchs' migration. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
Noon to 7 p.m. — North Texas Wine & Brew Music Festival at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. An afternoon of sampling and entertainment with wineries, breweries, food trucks, musicians and more than 40 vendors. Admission is free and open to all ages. Tasting passes are $20-$55. Visit northtexaswinefestival.com. For passes, visit bit.ly/NorthTexasWine.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Summer Daze at Denton Plaza, 508 S. Elm St. Live music on an outdoor stage and inside Juice Lab, with 432 hz Ensemble, the Infamists, Rock N Roll Cannibals, Hen and the Cocks, Gas House Smitty, Mutha-Falcon, the Unmarked Graves, Blue GrassFire, the Bret Crow Show and more. Activities and vendors include free community yoga with Emily Isbell at noon, Coyote Music Studio's Musical Petting Zoo, artists and more. Donation station for the Denton Animal Support Foundation and items needed at the animal shelter.
2 p.m. — Reading With a Ranger at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet in the Nature Center to join a ranger for a nature-themed storybook and a craft activity. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 to 5 p.m. — Hip-Hop Songwriting Workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Introductory course on the process and techniques for writing and recording a song. Teens can record a song and bring it home on a USB drive. Space is limited. Free tickets will be distributed at the reference desk starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. — SCRAP After Hours: DIY Zines at 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn how to make your own little magazine from materials at SCRAP in this workshop for adults. BYOB. $15. Register at scrapdenton.org.
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County Friends of the Family's Taste for a Cause, a fundraising "Un-Gala," at Chapel Creek Ranch, 3794 W. Ganzer Road. With music by the Raised Right Men and dancing, local bites, roaming entertainment, an auction and cocktails. $75; sponsorships available. Visit bit.ly/2zfUPUS.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
EVENTS
3 to 9 p.m. — Denton Zine & Art Party 2019 at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St. Multimedia exhibition celebrating all things DIY zines, art and music in North Texas. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonzineartparty.
