TODAY
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
EVENTS
9 a.m. — “Shinrin-yoku: Breathe the Forest" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Adults can learn about "forest bathing," the practice of gentle walks that support well-being, with a walk led by a ranger on the Lost Pines Trail. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza presented by the Denton Main Street Association, in and around the Courthouse on the Square. Classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles on display; Chalk Fest contest, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, silent auction inside the courthouse, festival food and more. With live music by Soul Patrol, the Guitar George Trio, the Lugnuts, and Dave White and Link Chalon. Free admission. $5-$10 entry fee for the Chalk Fest contest; free for ages 6 and younger. $25-$30 to register a vehicle. For registration forms and more information, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/arts-and-autos.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — “Succulents Are Plantastic," a free workshop on how to care for succulent plants, including a starter kit, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Presented by Gay Campbell of the Denton County Master Gardeners Association. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
Noon — Roasted Green Chile Festival at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With food sales featuring green chiles, chile-themed cocktails, green chiles roasted and sold by the pound, and music by the Raised Right Men and Nick & Bonnie Norris. Free admission.
2 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes," a fun and informative talk with a ranger and a chance to meet a snake up close, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
ASSISTANCE
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
