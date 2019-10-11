SATURDAY, OCT. 12
EVENTS
8 a.m. to noon — Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Proceeds go to support two Denton ISD schools adopted by the Robson Ranch After Schoolers Club. Rain date is Oct. 19.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton ISD Pre-K Playdate in the gym at Myers Middle School, 131 Garza Road in Shady Shores. Free event for children up to age 6 and their caregivers includes tips on how to turn household objects into educational toys, and educators discussing activities and child development.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Bonnie and Clyde Days on the Pilot Point square. Family-friendly festival includes bank robbery scene reenactments at noon and 3 p.m., soapbox challenge at 12:30 p.m., live entertainment, classic car show, historical exhibits and demonstrations, crafts and food vendors, and a free Kids Zone. Evening concert with Jarrod Morris and Tyler Rogers starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit bonnieandclydedays.org.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Denton Independent Motorcycle Show at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Pop-up art exhibition and motorcycle show. Free. Visit dentonmotorcycleshow.com.
Noon to 9 p.m. — Industrial Street Pop Festival, aka "Geezerpalooza" on Industrial Street between Hickory and Mulberry streets. Bands perform the music of Santana, Janis Joplin, the Allman Brothers, Sam & Dave, Freddie King, B.B. King, and Sly and the Family Stone. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Donations benefit Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center.
2 p.m. — Curator Tracee Robertson leads a tour of “Words and Pictures," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by UNT regents professor emeritus Vernon Fisher, in the UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Visit gallery.unt.edu.
2 to 4 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
2 to 4 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 to 5 p.m. — “Introduction to Polish Genealogy Resources" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
EVENTS
8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
