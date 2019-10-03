TODAY
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
EVENTS
Today through Sunday — Denton Folk Festival at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. $10-$20. For more information, see Page 6.
8:30 a.m. — The Compassion Run 5K at North Lakes Park, benefiting the Denton Wesley Foundation. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. $30-$35; $15 for students. Visit http://bit.ly/2n9SoRe.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Dog Days of Denton at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Free festival for pet owners and friendly dogs (must be on a leash and current on their vaccinations). Visit dentondogdays.com
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Robson Ranch Women's Club Holiday Market at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd. Free. Early holiday shopping with more than 50 vendors selling crafts and gifts. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — SCRAP Garage Sale and Creative Reuse Carnival at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. $5 fill-a-bag garage sale, fabric by the pound sale, and carnival games, activities and crafts for ages 4-12. Carnival runs until 4 p.m. Carnival admission is $5 for kids, or buy tickets for games and activities. Benefiting SCRAP's educational programs. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
1 to 2 p.m. — Teen Geeks: "DIY Hobbit Habitats" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Design your own Hobbit Hole-themed terrariums. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — UNT Instrument Petting Zoo at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids can explore how to play different kinds of instruments. For ages 8-14. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — Blessing of the Animals at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. Meet in the Denton ISD parking lot adjacent to the church, near the church's red door.
7 to 10 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s Casino Night at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1700 Riney Road. $50. Call 940-381-1155.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
EVENTS
Today — Denton Folk Festival at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. $10-$20. For more information, see Page 6.
3 p.m. — “Well Blended: Coffee-Inspired Creativity in Art and Music," opens with a reception and a concert by Lumedia Musicworks at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
3 p.m. — "History, Fashion & Fantasy: A Rose Costumes Experience" at Rose Costumes, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 508. Free. Make reservations by calling 940-566-1917 or emailing info@rosecostumes.com.
4 p.m. — UNT College of Music's Variant: Gala 2019, "Music in Media: Works by Award-Winning Composer Bruce Broughton," in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $25 for a reserved concert seat. For gala reservations, visit giving.music.unt.edu/gala or call Cherese Bassett-Sowell at 940-565-2243 or Sara Huffstetler at 940-369-8417.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.