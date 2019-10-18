SATURDAY, OCT. 19
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton ISD's College & Career Expo at the Advanced Technology Complex, 1504 Long Road. Visit www.dentonisd.org/ccexpo.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Craft Fair at Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. Vendors sell holiday decor for fall, Halloween and Christmas, bakery items and more.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Halloween Carnival & Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Halloween carnival for the whole family includes candy, bounce house and carnival games. Plus a costume contest at 11 a.m. Register for the costume contest when you arrive. Free.
10 a.m. to noon — Greater Denton Arts Council's Family Program: “Greater Donuts, Arts & Crafts" at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Join GDAC, Egan Street Designs, Trevor Fleshing and “30 Under 30" artists for doughnuts, a scavenger hunt and make-and-take crafts. Free. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
10 a.m. — Corinth's Pumpkin Palooza at Corinth Community Park, 3800 Corinth Parkway. All-ages event includes pumpkin patch and photo ops, petting zoo, Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting, live music, and animals available for adoption from noon to 4 p.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will be available for photos from 2 to 6 p.m. Free admission.
10 a.m. to noon — Prairie Ecology at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about North Texas' Grand Prairie and Blackland prairie, the interaction of soils, plants and animals, and the threats they face. Free. To register, visit https://conta.cc/30XvUkl. For more information, email clearcreek@cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 p.m. — Mushroom Workshop at Tree Folk Farm, 2570 White Rock Road, presented by Denton Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and Sustainable Denton. Learn about fungi and how to grow mushrooms at home. Free. Register at https://conta.cc/2AUpiIS.
6 to 9 p.m. — The Purge Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Enter at your own risk in this haunted house that taps some to survive, others to meet their demise. $3 per person for first time through, $2 for each return trip.
6:30 to 9 p.m. — Park After Dark at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. Travel through the Bayless-Selby House Museum to hear accounts of witnesses, town gossips and volunteers who have experienced unusual instances inside the house. This year marks the 100th anniversary of S.A. Bayless' death. Tours every 15 minutes, plus fortunetellers, a photo booth, popcorn, slideshow and mood music composed by Joe Pinson. Free, but cash donations are accepted.
7 p.m. — Born 2 Be Therapeutic Equestrian Center's Barn Dance at Jim-a-Dee Ranch, 9316 Waide Road, west of Sanger. Fundraiser includes wine, beer, chili and s'mores. $10 for adults, $5 for those under 16. $15 at the door. For reservations, http://bit.ly/2IACxCB.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
