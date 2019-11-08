SATURDAY, NOV. 9
EVENTS
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Pistons & Paint car show presented by the Chupacabras Car Club at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Event includes displays of American hot rods and custom cars (1972 and older) and vendors. Music by Colton Turner, Dale Watson, High School Caesar and DJ Trigger Mortis. $10, free for children 10 and younger. Visit pistonsandpaint.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. — Hugelkultur workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Denton County Master Gardener Brigid Corbett leads a class on the basics of hugelkultur gardening, which uses raised beds with a woody core. Bring gloves for the workshop's hands-on portion. Free; register at https://conta.cc/3356bIk.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Carter BloodCare blood drive at Surepoint Emergency Center, 2426 Lillian Miller Parkway. Lunch will be provided for donors. Sign up at http://bit.ly/2WS2seR.
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — UNT presents Nathan the Wise by Paul D'Andrea, after G.E. Lessing, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
7:30 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
6:30 p.m. — UNT Afro-Cuban/Brazilian/Latin Jazz concert in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
ASSISTANCE
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 p.m. — UNT presents Nathan the Wise by Paul D'Andrea, after G.E. Lessing, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
2 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
3 p.m. — UNT Opera presents Mozart's Don Giovanni in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $11-$35. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
5 p.m. — UNT Third Street and West End vocal jazz ensembles in Kenton Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
