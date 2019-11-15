SATURDAY, NOV. 16
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Holiday Open House at merchants in downtown Denton. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/holiday-open-house.
11:30 a.m. to 130 p.m. — Intro to Beekeeping at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
7:30 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — Pioneer Honor Band Festival Concert at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Free. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
EVENTS
Noon to 5 p.m. — Holiday Open House at merchants in downtown Denton. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/holiday-open-house.
2 to 4 p.m. — Transgender Awareness Panel at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St., as part of National Transgender Awareness Week. Panel will be moderated by Amber Briggle, founding member of the Parents for Transgender Equality National Council. Panelists will include members of the Denton community as well as author Tracy James Jones. A reception and book signing will follow. Free and open to the public. Visit dentonuuf.org.
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.