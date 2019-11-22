SATURDAY, NOV. 23
EVENTS
9 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis' 37th annual Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally, starting at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St. Five routes — 8, 29, 39, 52 and 68 miles — through scenic parts of Denton and Cooke counties. $40, includes T-shirt, event bag and Celebration Station. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Visit www.dentonturkeyroll.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Weatherization workshop at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Join Sustainable Denton and learn how to reduce electric bills and qualify for a GreenSense Rebate. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Pay-what-you-can option at today's 2 p.m. performance. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
6 p.m. to midnight — Keep Denton Warm's Onesie Dance Party at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St. Admission is a donation of winter wear for Our Daily Bread, which offers free clothing to the homeless and needy in Denton. Visit www.facebook.com/fwbdenton.
8 p.m. — Lisapalooza 6, benefiting the Denton High School Family Assistance Foundation, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With music by Agents of Kaos, Matthew Johnson, the Dentones, Two Rivers Revival. $15, or $50 for a VIP package for two. Visit dentonhighcares.com.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
ASSISTANCE
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
EVENTS
2 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Congregation Kol Ami, 1887 Timber Creek Road in Flower Mound. Topic of discussion is the role of religion in community relationships. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
