SATURDAY, MARCH 7
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch Shoe Drive, with drive-thru drop-off in the parking lot of the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Donate gently worn, used and new shoes to be distributed to micro-enterprises in developing countries through Funds2Orgs.
10 a.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes" presentation at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults can test their knowledge in six rounds of eight questions. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 p.m. — She-Rock, Friends With Benefits' two-day International Women’s Day celebration, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $10 for single-day tickets, $15 for two-day passes. Visit http://bit.ly/2POMXSL.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous, for people who desire healthy and loving relationships, meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
EVENTS
3 p.m. — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Free, but reservations are required. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
11 a.m. — “The Chairy Orchard," a presentation by Judy Smith, founder of the Chairy Orchard and Rose Costumes, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
5:30 p.m. — Musical Story Time at Juice Lab, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 104. Tonya Blum of Coyote Music Studio sings songs in storybook format while kids play with small instruments.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a park ranger for a half-mile hike to look for critter clues. Then at 1 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Skins ’n’ Skulls," a wildlife show-and-tell. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4 p.m. — “The Buzz About Bees" for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Beekeeper Michelle Boerst will teach kids about bees and bring an observation hive. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
