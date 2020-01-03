SATURDAY, JAN. 4
EVENTS
1 to 4 p.m. — “Happy Birthday Joe Cripps!" featuring El Nuevo Mi Son and a mustache contest at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Proceeds benefit the Joe Cripps Foundation, which supports the global percussive arts community. $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
4 to 11 p.m. — Thin Line Fest's ’90s Party at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Costume contest and snacks, karaoke with Johnny DuBiel from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a dance party with Vestments at 7 p.m. $5 donation for entry. Visit www.facebook.com/thinlinefest.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
EVENTS
1 to 5 p.m. — Explorium is open today as part of the children's museum's special holiday hours. 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. $5. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton County Amateur Radio Association meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Denton County Emergency Services building, 9060 Teasley Lane.
Denton Rebekah Lodge 18 meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Denton Odd Fellows Lodge, 1415 Eden St. Call 940-390-3476, 951-303-7360 or 940-255-1584.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
