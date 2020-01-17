SATURDAY, JAN. 18
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 10:45 a.m. — “Prescribed Fire: A Hot Topic" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Learn how wildland firefighters use prescribed fires in parks and other wild areas as a resource management tool. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for Denton County cats and dogs at the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter, 687 N. Lakeview Drive. Sponsored by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation. Free rabies vaccines offered on a walk-in basis, plus half-price microchips for pets. Visit www.texasforthem.org.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — “Tree Trimming," a hands-on workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Led by Denton's urban forester, Haywood Morgan. Learn about basic maintenance to maintain a healthy and happy tree. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 to 5 p.m. — Progressive Candidate Meet and Greet, presented by Young Democrats of Denton County and Indivisible Denton, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
3 to 4 p.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Junior Rangers and their families can join a park ranger for an easy hike along the half-mile Lost Pines Trail to look for critter clues. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 to 5 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basics in this introductory class. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Book signing with Cleve Hattersley, author of Life Is a Butt Dial, and his Greezy Wheels bandmate Sweet Mary at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Free.
6 to 10 p.m. — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
EVENTS
Today — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. — MLK Day Robot Rampage for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Interact with robots like Dash, Sphero and Cubelets, practice coding and build a talking junk-bot. $40; $35 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
12:30 to 3 p.m. — MLK Day Sewing Challenge for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Make a pillowcase, satchel and other small projects of your choice. $30; $25 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
IN THE AREA
6 p.m. — “One Human Family: A Better Vision for 2020 and Beyond," a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, in the auditorium at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Keynote address by retired Marine Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston, founder of ERASE Race (Eradicate Race and Strengthen Ethics), plus performances by school and community groups. Free. Visit www.mlkofnorthtexas.org or call 972-410-3682.
