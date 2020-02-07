SATURDAY, FEB. 8
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. — Geocaching 101 at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater to learn the basics of geocaching and how to use GPS receiver units to look for hidden treasure. At 2 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Leave No Trace" to learn how to enjoy wild spaces while respecting them and making as minimal impact as possible. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — “Beyond Ancestry.com" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn search techniques to access free genealogical and historical websites. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
1 p.m. — DASF Pet Stories at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Interactive story time with the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
2 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Morgan Hanneken and Haley Justitz at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 p.m. — Teen Food Lab: Chocolate Candy Making for ages 10-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Electric LaTex: Composition Division Event, featuring student electro-acoustic works from a consortium of schools in Texas and Louisiana, in Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Vocal Majority: Pure Harmony, a concert featuring the Dallas-based a capella group with several Guyer choirs, in the auditorium at Guyer High School, 7501 Teasley Lane. $20; all proceeds support Guyer Choir.
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
ASSISTANCE
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
EVENTS
2 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
6:30 p.m. — “Gospel Meets Jazz: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," featuring Cassandra Berry, Ed'laisha Smith, speaker Doris Willis and the Rev. Bobby Hicks and the Morse Street Baptist Choir, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Coordinated by Brad Leali. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
