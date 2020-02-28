SATURDAY, FEB. 29
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — “Using Pivot Tables in Excel," a workshop for Excel users, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — “Creative Souls: Japanese Street Fashion," a workshop for ages 11-17, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — UNT Instrument Petting Zoo for ages 8-12 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. North Texas Student Music Educators members will let kids explore how to play different kinds of instruments. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 7 p.m. — Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's Leap Day Karaoke Showdown at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Forty contestants, five judges and one showdown champion. $20 karaoke contestant entry (register at http://bit.ly/Karaoke_Register). Proceeds help subsidize insurance for Denton artists and musicians. Visit www.facebook.com/dmacdenton.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — ConFABulation, a Denton-centric Leap Day show featuring sketch comedy, improv, art, jazz and an onsite podcast, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Presented by Artists Enclave of Denton County with the help of the Greater Denton Arts Council. With comedians Sarah Adams and Maggie Rieth Austin, jazz pianist Michael Clement and artist Brian Pierce. Artists Enclave’s Kimberley Dietrich and Lisa West will host a Quirky Questions Answered podcast. Free.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2 to 5 p.m. — Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's Crock Pot Challenge at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Prizes for cook-off winners, tastings in exchange for donations, and face painting for kids. To compete, email ellie.wood@dmacdenton.org by Friday. Proceeds help subsidize insurance for Denton artists and musicians. Visit www.facebook.com/dmacdenton.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
