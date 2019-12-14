SATURDAY, DEC. 14
EVENTS
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
ASSISTANCE
Ponder Mobile Food Pantry 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Ponder United Methodist Church parking lot, 104 Remington Park Lane.
Denton Mobile Pantry 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. No paperwork needed, but bring bags. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
Breadbasket Ministry 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's Eroica in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With guest conductor Rune Bergmann and featuring soloist Michael Shih performing Brahms’ Violin Concerto. $20. Visit www.fwsymphony.org.
