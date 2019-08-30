TODAY
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
EVENTS
7 a.m. to sellout — Denton County Farmers Market on Carroll Boulevard at Mulberry Street. Visit www.dentonfarmersmarket.com.
8 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 to 10 a.m. — “Creepy Crawly Bug Safari” at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger and explore the world of insects outside the Nature Center. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Volunteer Wildflower Seed Harvest at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to collect native wildflower seeds to help with prairie restoration efforts. Suitable for all ages. Dress for the weather and environment and bring sunscreen, hat, gloves, bug spray and water. Volunteers will have their entry fees waived. Event is weather-dependent. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Grand opening for Denton’s new G. Roland Vela Athletic Complex at 2101 Riney Road. Event includes free soccer clinics with FC Dallas, bounce house and face painting, soccer tournament hosted by Denton GOAL, rugby tournament hosted by the Denton Rugby Club, fun scrimmages, bounce house, face painting, vouchers for free popcorn and water, and concession sales. Visit www.dentonparks.com.
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch: The Spy Who Came in From the Cold at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free movie and refreshments. Not rated, 112 minutes. For ages 16 and up.
3 to 7 p.m. — Denton Zine & Art Party’s Pop-Up Zine Library at Norman Roscoe, 111 W. Hickory St. Read and peruse local zine and DIY collections. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonzineartparty
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — North Texas Overdose Awareness Day on the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. With speakers, naloxone demonstrations, resource tables, food and a memorial balloon release. Visit www.overdoseday.com/denton.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
EVENTS
4 to 10 p.m. — Pawsitive Vibes, a dog-friendly event with live music benefiting the Denton Community Market, at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. With a dog costume contest and live music by LoveSick Mary, Texas Sky, Blue GrassFire, Grey Star Ghost and Ellen and Dean. $5 admission for people. Visit bit.ly/30SzlJy.
5 to 7 p.m. every Sunday — Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
