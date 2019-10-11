Political events for area candidates running in the March 3 primaries:
Oct. 16 — Cars & BBQ, fundraiser for state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton (House District 64), 6:30-8 p.m., Sheriff's Posse Arena, 5757 FM1830, Argyle. Classic cars, free barbecue, playground. RSVP to campaign.stucky@gmail.com
Oct. 21 — 2019 Fall Fiesta!, fundraiser for state Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound (House District 63), Host Committee reception, 5 p.m.; festivities, 5:45 p.m., Blue Goose Cantina, 4121 Barton Creek, Suite 100, Highland Village. RSVP to info@tanparker.com or call/text to 214-794-8330.