TODAY
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “Program Tiny Computers: Intro to Microcontrollers" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to program the BBC micro:bit. Great for adults, kids and families interested in electronics and programming. Ages 10 and up. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “What Are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?", presented by Mark Stites, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
1 to 3 p.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Free Family Music Open House Party at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. For the homeschool community, ages 6-12. Songs, dances, music games and crafts, plus free 5-minute chair massages for adults. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic Painting for adults at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7:30 p.m. — Choralfest! in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With UNT's University Singers, Men's Chorus, Concert Choir, Women's Chorus and A Capella Choir. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
