MONDAY, SEPT. 9
EVENTS
Today — TWU's Community Music and Community Dance Center lessons start this week. Lessons for children, teens and adults. For more information and to register, visit twu.edu/music/community-music-center or communitydancecenter.org.
3 to 6 p.m. — UNT International Year of Indigenous Languages keynote event, presenting Daryl Baldwin and Healing Sacred Voices, in Room 333 at the UNT Union. Healing Sacred Voices and the UNT Native American Student Association will discuss the strength in dialects, historical trauma, boarding schools and language rediscovery. Baldwin will tell the story of Myaamia language revitalization. Free. Visit indigenouslanguages.unt.edu.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, begins rehearsals for the 2019-20 season at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Singers are needed. The chorus will begin working on music for the holiday concert on Dec. 14, which includes pop, traditional and classical pieces, Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT professor John Tait will present "Writing Short Stories for Publication." Tait will draw on his experiences as a short story writer, a literary journal editor and a fiction writing teacher to discuss today's changing publishing marketplace, as well as tools and practices to help short fiction writers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
11:30 a.m. — Denton City Council and the Economic Development Partnership Board joint meeting in the work session room at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Smokehouse, 1123 Fort Worth Drive. Call Jan Carrington at 940-391-4142.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Caring Connections, for caregivers of people with dementia, meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, 3000 N. I-35, in the Rio Grande Meeting Room on the first floor of the main building. To register, call 940-898-7357.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Job Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Dozens of job providers will attend, looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Resume assistance and printing available. Visit denton-chamber.org/pages/dentonjobfair.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.