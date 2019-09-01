TODAY
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Caring Connections, for caregivers of people with dementia, meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, 3000 N. I-35, in the Rio Grande Meeting Room on the first floor of the main building. To register, call 940-898-7357.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
Memory Loss Support Group, for family members of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month in the second-floor meeting room at Dogwood Estates, 2820 Wind River Lane. Call Jane Hale at 940-231-2989.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones Two-Step Memory Cafe, a gathering for people with memory loss and their care partners, meets at noon on the third Monday of the month at The Egg and I, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 200. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY
, SEPT. 3
EVENTS
7 a.m. to sellout — Denton County Farmers Market on Carroll Boulevard at Mulberry Street. Visit www.dentonfarmersmarket.com.
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club for ages 9-14 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
WEDNESDAY
, SEPT. 4
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6 to 8 p.m. — Corinth Police Department’s “Civilian Response to Active Shooter” forum, in the training room at the Corinth Public Safety Complex, 3501 FM2181.
6:45 p.m. — “Historically Significant Stained Glass in Denton,” a presentation by glass artist Christie A. Wood, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Wood will present artwork from the 1930s to today, including large-scale works and a new piece that will be dedicated on Sept. 15. Attendees will receive a map handout of Denton’s stained glass “treasures.” Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. $5; free for VAST members. Visit www.vastarts.org.
