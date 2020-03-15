Many public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Contact organizers and check websites.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
SUPPORT GROUPS
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
EVENTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Financial Planning," presented by Wallace Accounting & Advisory, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
EVENTS
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21 — Our Father’s Charity Auto Show, supporting We Got Your Six, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. With family fun and vendors. Free admission. Backup date is April 4. Visit ofcharityautoshow.com. For more information about We Got Your Six, a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans, visit wgy6.org.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Home and Garden Show at 9428 Ed Robson Blvd., with about 60 vendors, EARS animal adoptions, and food and beverages for sale. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Free admission. Visit www.rrwomensclub.org.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 — SpringFest ’20 at the Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of I-35. Celebrate all things spring and get back outside: seed bombs, pollinators, Dutch oven demos, outdoor skills, field games and more. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-637-2294 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or www.facebook.com/JohnsonBranchStatePark.
6 to 7 p.m. March 31 — Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer has a town hall meeting at Robson Ranch in the Lone Star Legacy Room, 9428 Ed Robson Circle, to hear residents’ questions and concerns and provide updates on council activity. Meeting will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/allinforpaul.dentontx, and online questions and comments can be submitted.
