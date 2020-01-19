MONDAY, JAN. 20
Today — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. — MLK Day Robot Rampage for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Interact with robots like Dash, Sphero and Cubelets, practice coding and build a talking junk-bot. $40; $35 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
12:30 to 3 p.m. — MLK Day Sewing Challenge for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Make a pillowcase, satchel and other small projects of your choice. $30; $25 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
6 p.m. — “One Human Family: A Better Vision for 2020 and Beyond," a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, in the auditorium at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Keynote address by retired Marine Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston, founder of ERASE Race (Eradicate Race and Strengthen Ethics), plus performances by school and community groups. Free. Visit www.mlkofnorthtexas.org or call 972-410-3682.
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — Sneaker keychains craft workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5 p.m. — Winter Crafts for Kids ages 4-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Hot Air Balloon Challenge" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
9 p.m. 1/21— UNT Tuesday Night Jazz: L-5, Super 400 and 335 Guitar Ensembles at the Syndicate in the UNT Union, 1155 Union Circle. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
6:30 a.m.— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon — Denton Black Film Festival: Spencer Williams: Remembrances of an Early Black Film Pioneer with short film "The Black Experience in Cinema, Part 1," at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free event with limited seating; RSVP at http://bit.ly/3ai2jrM. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival opening reception at UNT on the Square. Free event. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
